Delhi: For faster probe, Crime Branch to get 100 more officers soon

To ease the burden on the Crime Branch, which has been investigating a large number of sensitive cases, the Delhi Police Headquarters has decided to increase the number of personnel posted at the unit.

Police sources said at least 100 policemen, including six inspectors and 10 sub-inspectors, will soon be posted to the Crime Branch. At present, there are over 12,00 officers, including four Deputy Commissioners of Police and 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police, posted with the Crime Branch. The four DCPs are led by a Joint Commissioner, who reports to Special Commissioner of Police.

At present, the Crime Branch is investigating over 300 cases and majority of them fall under the “sensitive category”.

A police officer said the mandate for the Crime Branch is to investigate complex and sensitive cases. “This is because the local police has to look into the law and order situation and do not have the time for detailed investigations in sensitive cases. Hence, such cases are transferred to the Crime Branch,” the officer said.

He added that the latest case that has been transferred to Crime Branch is that of the Bawana fire, which claimed 17 lives last Saturday. The Crime Branch is also probing the death of a police constable outside Vijay Vihar Police Station.

