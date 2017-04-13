Delhi: For Congress’s social media team, it’s verified information only

About 30 Congress volunteers work in shifts. Express About 30 Congress volunteers work in shifts. Express

In the basement of a residential building, 21-year-old Shruti Bose is busy editing videos in which senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seen interacting with morning walkers at south Delhi’s Jahanpanah Forest Park. Tharoor was questioned about the infrastructure in MCD schools and the quality of education.

This basement is the social media control room of the Delhi Congress from where it is reaching out to voters. Next to Bose is 20-year old Shivam Agarwal, sending bite-sized video-clips, JPEGs, GIFs, infographics, memes, slides, snippets and sound recordings to close to 150 WhatsApp groups that he is part of.

The team of about 30 people, mostly members of the Congress’s student wing NSUI, works in three shifts. The focus, according to team leader Ranajit Mukherjee, is to provide both workers and voters with correct, verified information. “We do not want to spam people and we do not want to send out incorrect information. We have details of approximately 40,000 party workers and we send out a lot of information to them. They help spread the party’s message,” Mukherjee said.

While there are posts about the party’s proposed roadmap for “workable solutions to Delhi’s problems”, there are also memes where Kejriwal claims of winning a majority in Goa and Punjab, with laughter inserted in the background. AAP’s Ashutosh is seen weeping in one meme, and Akshay Kumar’s “Singh is King” plays in the background of Captain Amarinder Singh’s swearing-in ceremony.

The most popular message in recent times has been a Facebook post about the party’s promise to “respect” five lakh street vendors of Delhi. “We do not put out anything morphed or misleading. We cross-check everything with our leadership, and our volume may not be as much as other parties, but it is mostly positive. When we attack, it is based on reports and court orders,” Mukherjee said.

The party is using Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube to reach out to approximately 10 lakh people a week. Volunteers say that they are sticking to these four platforms, seeking depth of messaging and depending on the virality of posts.

Mukherjee, who has worked on the Congress’s 2014 national election campaign, notes that initially there was little traction and response to the party’s social media campaign since this is a hyper local election. However, he claims that with their content becoming more specific, they have been able to gain momentum.

For Thursday, the volunteers are busy preparing snippets from its roadmap for improving sanitation in the capital. Former Union Minister for Environment Jairam Ramesh will address voters outside the Bhalaswa landfill and the social media team is working to engage as many users ahead of the event as possible.

