Delhi: For cleaner air, trucks to enter, exit on trains

To help decongest Delhi roads and ease the pollution load, Indian Railways has introduced its Roll on-Roll off (RoRo) services, wherein trucks loaded with goods get mounted on trains so that they can enter the city. The Ro-Ro services will help freight movers, who choose trucks as the mode of transport to enter Delhi, even in the restricted hours by piggybacking trucks on trains to bring them to the heart of the city, at the freight sidings. It will also save fuel for truck transporters.

The service also aims to reduce carbon emission and congestion on the roads of the national capital region (NCR) as about 66,000 diesel-guzzling trucks pass through Delhi in a day. According to Railways, there are about 20,000 trucks which are not meant for the NCR, but enter the region to travel further. There are eight entry/exit routes in the NCR which will be utilised for Ro-Ro service to take trucks off the road.

The service is already operational in Mumbai. It was first tried on Konkan Railway a few years ago. Railways does not really earn much money from the RoRo services, but the ministry views this as a contribution to the cause of environmemt-friendly solutions in freight transport, officials said.

This is one of the 50 business plans Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had unveiled for the coming financial year. The business plan is a mix of a wide variety of various strategies to increase the transporter’s market share in freight and passenger segment.

The launch of such a policy of long term tariff agreements/contracts with Railway’s key customers like cement, fertilizers, steel industries, using pre-determined price escalation principle will ensure Gross Freight Revenue commitments from customers at pre-determined price escalation principle, and also grant discounts to customers.

Then there is also the new Double Stack Dwarf Containers to strategise the expansion of its freight basket. “It will increase the load capacity per wagon and bring down the cost per unit transportation,” Prabhu said.