Delhi: Food joint owner crushed to death, 1 held

A 39-year-old food joint owner was crushed to death by a car after he objected to the driver parking the vehicle outside his shop. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Rohini’s Begumpur area follwing an argument between him and two occupants of the car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rishi Pal said the driver of the car, identified as Sanjay Pandey, was arrested from the area on Friday. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder at Begumpur police station. The police are on the lookout for the second accused.

