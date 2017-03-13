Delhi: Five men arrested for ‘raping’ 30-yr-old in Pandav Nagar

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested five men, including an engineer, for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The woman told police that the men had locked her in a flat and took turns to rape her from Saturday night till early Sunday morning. In a bid to escape, the woman reportedly jumped off from the balcony of the first floor flat and suffered minor injuries.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered in Pandav Nagar Police Station against the five.

Police said the woman, a mother of two, allegedly went to the Pandav Nagar flat with one of the men, whom she knew from before.

Police said that the man, identified as Vikas, had told the woman to wait for him at the flat as he had to drop by there for some work. The five then allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. When she got inebriated, they allegedly took turns to rape her. They allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she raised an alarm or attempted to escape.

“The woman has sustained minor injuries on her legs and has been admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment and examination. We have registered a case and arrested the five persons,” said Omvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Police said further investigations are on and that the woman has been changing her statement.