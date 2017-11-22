Delhi: Five-man gang busted for cloning cheques

Representational Image Representational Image

A master forger, a double murder accused and three other conmen have been arrested for cloning cheques on Coral Draw and Laserjet printers and bypassing the Cheque Truncated System (CTS) so they could fraudulently withdraw money of unsuspecting victims.

The five accused were arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and UP STF. Police said the accused would hunt for victims by identifying people from lower income groups, and deposit some money in their accounts to win over them.

When the victims would accept the money financed from various criminal activities, the accused would take away important bank details by using a network of associates in courier and finance companies. Then, they would clone the cheques.

“The CTS used by banks to process cheque-related payments was subverted by the accused, Akash, the master forger. In the CTS, the account holder need not physically deposit the cheque and can instead opt for a scanned copy. Akash would send the cloned copies and when bank officials would call the victim, the phone would be answered by the fraudsters,” said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya.

By bypassing the CTS, the accused would in some cases deposit cheques on the victim’s names before the victim himself would provide the cheques. “This is how we managed to find out about the gang,” he said.

