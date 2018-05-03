Delhi: Five held for cash van heist in early-morning shootout

Four of the accused are in police custody. The fifth was injured in police firing and is in hospital. (Express photo) Four of the accused are in police custody. The fifth was injured in police firing and is in hospital. (Express photo)

Following an early morning shootout at Rohini on Wednesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested five men in connection with over 20 cases of robbery and murder in the border areas – including last week’s cash van theft in which two custodians were shot dead.

According to police sources, the gang would shoot their target before snatching the cash to ensure that no one is left alive to identify them. “Three of the men would come on a motorcycle, while the others would wait in a car as backup. They would target businessmen, cashiers and ATM cash vans,” a police source said.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said three of the accused — Mahavir Singh (34), Deepak alias Mantar (32), and Gurucharan (35) — were arrested from Rohini’s Sector 26 on Tuesday night when they had come to meet their associates.

During questioning, police found that Deepak was involved in the Narela case along with his gang leader Bharat Bhushan alias Tony, and Vikas. Police said a .32 bore pistol, which was used in the crime, and Rs 3 lakh of the Rs 12 lakh that was stolen from the van was recovered from Deepak.

“Raids were conducted around midnight and Vikas was apprehended from his house in Narela Pocket-5A. Another .32 bore pistol, which was used in crime, was recovered from his house. On his instance, a team — led by inspectors P C Yadav and Sanjeev Yadav; sub-inspectors Anand, Devender and Man Singh; under the supervision of ACP Akhileshwar Sawaroop — laid a trap at 5.30 am on Wednesday near Khair Village in Shahbad Dairy to nab

Tony,” DCP Yadav said.

“Tony was in white Maruti Eeco van. The team signalled to him to stop but he didn’t. They then opened fire. One of the bullet’s hit the tyre and the car rammed a divider. Tony got out of the car and opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the team fired shots. Tony received two bullet wounds in his leg,” added DCP Yadav.

A total of 13 rounds were fired from both sides. Police recovered three sophisticated pistols (.32 bore), a countrymade pistol, and the rest of the stolen cash from his possession. Police said the gang was also involved in the murder of a businessman and his cashier at Narela Mandi in October last year. They had fired at the duo and made off with Rs 24 lakh in cash, police said.

Police said they were also allegedly involved in multiple cases of ATM and cash van robberies in Vijay Vihar, Begumpur, Sultanpuri, Shahbad Dairy, Bhalswa Dairy and Haryana’s Sonipat.

