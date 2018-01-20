Delhi fire: PM Modi anguished at loss of life in Bawana blaze

- Sanjay Leela Bhansali: We would've faced problem if Padmaavat and PadMan released on same date
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of people in a fire at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana on Saturday. “Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.
A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area this evening. The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the blaze, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is keeping a “close watch” on the rescue operations.
According to a Delhi fire services officials, the blaze started from a firecracker factory which has a rubber factory atop it on the second storey.
Expressing his grief over the “large number of casualties” in the fire, chief minister Kejriwal said he is keeping a “close watch” on the rescue operations. “V(ery) sad to hear abt large no of casualties. Keeping a close watch on rescue operations,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.
According to the Delhi Fire Services officials, seventeen people were feared dead in the blaze that engulfed a building in Bawana industrial area, housing a cracker and rubber manufacturing units.
Delhi Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
“Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry,” Jain tweeted.
