Delhi fire: PM Modi anguished at loss of life in Bawana blaze

A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2018 11:04 pm
PM Modi anguished at loss of life in Bawana fire Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of people in a fire at a factory in Delhi’s Bawana on Saturday. “Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana industrial area this evening.  The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the blaze, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is keeping a “close watch” on the rescue operations.

According to a Delhi fire services officials, the blaze started from a firecracker factory which has a rubber factory atop it on the second storey.

Expressing his grief over the “large number of casualties” in the fire, chief minister Kejriwal said he is keeping a “close watch” on the rescue operations. “V(ery) sad to hear abt large no of casualties. Keeping a close watch on rescue operations,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry,” Jain tweeted.

  1. aryan shaikh
    Jan 20, 2018 at 11:50 pm
    Where was the tweet when the incident happen in mumbai. Was he silent because of BJP govt in maharashtra. He is fake don't vote for him anymore.
    1. Sunil
      Jan 20, 2018 at 11:24 pm
      Now our chaiwala PM is in new pose for last few days.Hatho ki muthi banake.Earlier haath utha ke kada tha dian Express is changing.😂
