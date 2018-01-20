Delhi fire LIVE UPDATES: Nine killed in blaze at Bawana plastic factory, rescue operation underway

Delhi fire LIVE UPDATES: Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. (Source: Google Maps) Delhi fire LIVE UPDATES: Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. (Source: Google Maps)

At least nine people were killed in a fire which broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area on Saturday evening, according to news agency ANI.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm. Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flame. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The firefighters have removed nine bodies,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

9:20 pm: We had received a call at 3.35 that a fire had broken out on the second floor of E-41 in Bawana. We had immediately sprung to action, said the Fire Officer.

8:57 pm: “The fire is under control now. It had broken out around 3.30 pm and was contained around 7. We have contained the fire on the second floor,”ANI quoted a Fire Officer as saying.

8:54 pm: The fire official said rescue operations are still on and the firefighters are trying to control the blaze.

8:52 pm: Delhi Fire Services official said that the firefighters have removed nine bodies. However, Rohini DCP Rajneesh Gupta said four people have died in the blaze.

8:49 pm: The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at a plastic factory in Bawana around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

