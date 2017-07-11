Delhi Fire department’s 20 new diesel vehicles get Green Tribunal nod

The order came after advocate Tarunvir Singh Khehar appeared for the Delhi government and informed the bench that the fire department had bought 20 new diesel vehicles that were BS-IV compliant. The order came after advocate Tarunvir Singh Khehar appeared for the Delhi government and informed the bench that the fire department had bought 20 new diesel vehicles that were BS-IV compliant.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday allowed the registration of 20 new diesel vehicles of the Delhi fire department, which conform to BS-IV emission norms.

The bench, headed by the NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, granted relief to the fire department, after they informed the Tribunal that they didn’t have any vehicles older than 10 years. The bench said, “We permit 20 vehicles of the fire department to be registered by the RTO Delhi which are conforming to BS-IV norms. These vehicles should be used only for the purpose of fire tending and not any other purpose”.

The order came after advocate Tarunvir Singh Khehar appeared for the Delhi government and informed the bench that the fire department had bought 20 new diesel vehicles that were BS-IV compliant. Previously, the NGT had given permission to 112 fire-fighting diesel vehicles, older than 10 years, to ply on Delhi roads but directed the department to take urgent steps to replace the old vehicles.

The fire department had approached the NGT seeking registration of the vehicles as the panel had last year banned registration of new diesel vehicles as well as their re-registration after 10 years.

With PTI inputs

