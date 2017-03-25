Delhi: Fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area

A massive fire broke out in New Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday morning, according to news agency ANI. 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to reports in India Today, one person has been injured in the incident and several others are trapped inside. The fire reportedly broke out in a plastic factory located in the area.

More details are awaited

