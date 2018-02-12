Delhi: Fire breaks out at Mangolpuri shoe factory, fifteen fire tenders rushed

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames (ANI) Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames (ANI)

A shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area caught fire on Monday, ANI has reported. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Till now, no casualties have been reported. A few days ago, a manufacturing unit in Karol Bagh area was gutted infire. The incident had resulted in the loss of one life.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

