  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Delhi: Fire breaks out at Mangolpuri shoe factory, fifteen fire tenders rushed

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Mangolpuri shoe factory, fifteen fire tenders rushed

Mangolpuri fire: Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Till now, no casualties have been reported

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2018 1:32 pm
Delhi Fire, Mangolpuri fire, shoe factory fire, Mangolpuri shoe factory fire, Delhi Fire Latest News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames (ANI)
Related News

A shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area caught fire on Monday, ANI has reported.  Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Till now, no casualties have been reported. A few days ago, a manufacturing unit in Karol Bagh area was gutted infire. The incident had resulted in the loss of one life.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 12: Latest News