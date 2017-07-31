Delhi: Relief as rains bring temperature down, thundershowers expected

The maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. (File/PTI Photo) The maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. (File/PTI Photo)

Delhi on Monday morning woke up to pleasant weather as rains brought the temperature down by several notches.

The minimum temperature after the rains was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius. “It will be a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. Rains and thundershowers are likely to occur,” an official from India Meteorological Department said. The Met has predicted thundershowers towards the evening.

The maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The capital received 1.2 mm rain and humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 89 per cent. Maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, the season’s average and at 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

