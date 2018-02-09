Delhi: Finance panel nod to five bus depots, 2,500 hospital beds

The five bus depots — to come up at Ghumanhera, Burari, Bawana, Mundela Kalan and East Vinod Nagar in a total land area of about 35 acres — will be able to accommodate 895 new buses. (Express Archive) The five bus depots — to come up at Ghumanhera, Burari, Bawana, Mundela Kalan and East Vinod Nagar in a total land area of about 35 acres — will be able to accommodate 895 new buses. (Express Archive)

Five new bus depots, over 2,500 new beds in Delhi hospitals and the construction of 97 new polyclinics were approved by the Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC) on Wednesday. Officials said projects worth Rs 1,250 crore have been approved. The five bus depots — to come up at Ghumanhera, Burari, Bawana, Mundela Kalan and East Vinod Nagar in a total land area of about 35 acres — will be able to accommodate 895 new buses. The Delhi government has increase its bus fleet to 10,000 by December this year — a target notified by the comprehensive action plan to curb pollution in NCR by the Centre in January.

Presently, the city has 5,391 buses and little land to house these buses. “Right now, the space with the government to park the buses has reached about 2,000 buses. With this approval, the space for another 895 new buses have been finalised while the parking for the remaining 105 will also be done soon,” said an official.

The EFC meeting, chaired by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, also cleared 105 projects in the health sector, key among them the addition of over 2,500 beds in existing hospitals in different parts of Delhi. An official said, “These hospitals have been constructed over the years, but we have received feedback that the number of patients coming in far exceeds the existing available beds.” The EFC also cleared 97 new polyclinics, proposed at a cost of Rs 170.3 crore.

