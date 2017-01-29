Delhi: Fake Rs 2,000 notes with face value of Rs 18 lakh recovered, 3 arrested

Sources said Manoj was in touch with a Delhi-based hawala operator, who helped “take care of” incoming cash. (Photo for representational purpose) Sources said Manoj was in touch with a Delhi-based hawala operator, who helped “take care of” incoming cash. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested three people for allegedly running a counterfeit currency manufacturing syndicate, and recovered fake Rs 2,000 notes with a face value of Rs 18 lakh. This is the largest bust of fake Rs 2,000 notes in the capital since demonetisation was announced on November 8. According to police, the accused dealt with “bookies and hawala operators” and provided them fake notes at 40 per cent of the face value — for example, fake notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh would be sold for Rs 40,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the accused — Azad Singh (36), Manoj (37) and Sunil Kumar (26) — were arrested from Narela on Friday night.

“Manoj and Sunil had come on a motorcycle to take a consignment from Azad, who was inside a Scorpio. Counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes with a face value of Rs 18 lakh were recovered from their possession,” said Yadav.

Police sources said the prime accused, Azad, has been involved in two criminal cases, including robbery, in the past. He allegedly set up a printing and scanning unit in the capital, and would churn out fake notes as per demand.

Police said some bookies he was in touch with first suggested the idea, and Azad eventually hired some youths to help him in his work.

During interrogation, Manoj and Sunil told police that they were asked to deliver the fake notes to customers, both in and outside the capital. They have already delivered notes with a face value of Rs 4 lakh to several bookies and hawala operators, police said.

Sources said Manoj was in touch with a Delhi-based hawala operator, who helped “take care of” incoming cash.

Police said Manoj is a history-sheeter, and has been involved in two criminal cases, including rape and vehicle theft, in the past. In 2000, he and another man allegedly raped a domestic help in Narela, police said. Sunil, too, has a criminal record, police said.