Fire breaks out in Delhi factory near Peeragarhi, 20 fire tenders at the spot

The fire comes nearly two weeks after the Bawana firecracker factory blaze claimed 17 lives. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2018 8:46 am
Delhi fire, factory fire, Peeragarhi factory fire, Bawana fire, Delhi shoe factory fire, Delhi News, Indian Express The fire reportedly broke out in a shoe factory near the Peeragarhi area. (Google Maps)
One fireman was injured on Friday after a fire broke out inside a shoe factory near west Delhi’s Peeragarhi area, news agency ANI reported. 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

The fire comes nearly two weeks after the Bawana firecracker factory blaze claimed 17 lives. A fire had broken out in the storage unit on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bawana on January 20 and ripped through the structure. Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. A man and woman were injured in the incident.

