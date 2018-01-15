Delhi: Eyewitness in friend’s murder says suspects threatened him

The victim, Karan, was stabbed 17 times. He succumbed to injuries The victim, Karan, was stabbed 17 times. He succumbed to injuries

For the past nine months, a 20-year-old man has been hiding inside his home and watching over his shoulder every time he steps out. The reason — he is the main eyewitness in the murder of his 17-year-old friend. On Saturday evening, three juveniles accused in the murder allegedly intercepted the eyewitness and his elder sister at gunpoint and mounted pressure on them to withdraw the case.

The victim’s father, a CPWD clerk, also alleged that the juveniles opened fire outside their house in south Delhi’s Pushp Vihar. “Even after my son’s death, I have to fight for justice. We have to duck for cover every time we step outside the house. They keep following us. It has become difficult for us to lead a normal life,” J S Balia, the father, said.

Police, on the other hand, claimed that both groups have a history of filing criminal complaints against each other. “However, the circumstances of last night’s incident are being examined with complete objectivity. A case has been registered based on the statement of the complainant and two people have been named in the FIR,” DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said.

The incident took place in May, when the victim, Karan, was stabbed 17 times by a group of minors and adults over a trivial issue. He later died. Police had arrested four men and apprehended three juveniles, who were recently released from the correctional home. Police had made the arrests based on the 20-year-old’s statement, who was also attacked by the group. “We were heading to a party. On the way, Karan and the assailants got into a fight and they stabbed him repeatedly,” he said.

