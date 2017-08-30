Delhi: Engineer who stole luxury cars using smart keys arrested

The smart keys. Express The smart keys. Express

Police have arrested a civil engineer who, armed with diagnostic kits that churn out smart keys, had managed to sabotage the security systems of luxury cars, stealing them without setting off the alarms.The engineer, Subhash Tiwari, had formed his own gang of auto-lifters after some of his business ventures failed. Eight of his associates have also been arrested.

Police recovered 177 smart keys, an imported key cutting and duplicating machine, and a high-end diagnostic kit used to manufacture smart keys. When the group was questioned, police found that unlike motor vehicle theft gangs that use scales, hooks, rods and cutters to break into vehicles, this group would use smart keys to gain access to high-end cars.

“The diagnostic kits are used by car manufacturers who, if they find any fault with the car, shut off the security systems and start repair work. The accused had managed to get his hands on the diagnostic kits to disable the ignition and security systems,” said an officer privy to the probe.

Tiwari, who did his civil engineering from Gorakhpur, had worked with car companies and also tried to float his own private venture, which went bust. “He made his own network of car thieves in the Northeastern states and using the network, started selling cars there,” the officer added.

Police had initially arrested two of Tiwari’s associates on August 20 from Rajokri flyover after they got inputs that the accused would come near Mahipalpur and were on their way to Gurgaon to meet an associate. A team deputed to the spot nabbed the two and, after questioning them, managed to triangulate Tiwari’s location.

“After using manual and technical surveillance, we found that Tiwari was near Deora, UP. He was arrested. We found that he had an advance Minda Silca automatic key maker machine and several smart keys with him. We also recovered a Honda Accord car from his possession,” said DCP (South) Ishwar Singh.

