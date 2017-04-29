Delhi: Electricity thieves get three months in jail, told to pay Rs eight lakh

Stating that electricity thieves are economic offenders, who thrive at the cost of those who pay bills, a Delhi court has refused to show leniency to two convicts, and sentenced them to three months’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also directed them to pay BSES nearly Rs 8 lakh as compensation.

One of the convicts, identified as Rajesh Kumar, is listed as the user of a premise near Pragati Maidan whereas the electricity connection is in the name of a business establishment — DD Rautaray. The owner of the firm — Kishor Kumar — represented the establishment in the case.

In an order passed on April 11, Additional Sessions Judge Neelam Singh wrote that “in the circumstances of the case, I am of the considered opinion that this is an economic offence wherein the society as a whole is the victim, and honest taxpayers of the electricity charges are the sufferers on the account of the proved conduct of the convicts.”

ADJ Singh added that “such convicts are getting unearned benefits at the cost of others. Accordingly, interest of justice will be served by directing the convicts to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three months.” The court also fined the duo Rs 7,93,122, which it calculated as three times the loss caused to the company.

According to BSES, in recent weeks, the courts have been coming down heavily on electricity thieves. “In separate cases, six individuals, including owners of a tailoring shop, construction firm and two proclaimed offenders, were sent to jail by Special Courts of electricity. Cumulat-ively, they have been penalised over Rs 30 lakh,” said BSES.

