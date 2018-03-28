Delhi: Electricity tariffs slashed across all consumer categories

The revision, under which the fixed charge component of bills were raised while energy charges were slashed, will benefit those who consume more than 400 units per month. (Representational) The revision, under which the fixed charge component of bills were raised while energy charges were slashed, will benefit those who consume more than 400 units per month. (Representational)

In a big relief to consumers, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced a sweeping restructuring of power tariff, reducing prices of electricity across all consumer categories. The revision, under which the fixed charge component of bills were raised while energy charges were slashed, will benefit those who consume more than 400 units per month. In Delhi, those who consume between 0-400 units are given a subsidy of 50 per cent on energy charges.

As per the revised energy charges applicable for the year 2018-19, those consuming between 0-200 units will be charged Rs 3 per unit, which is a reduction of Rs 1 from prevailing charges. Those consuming 201-400, 401-800, 801-1200 units will be paying Rs 4.5, Rs 6.5, Rs 7 respectively. The current charges for these categories are Rs 5.95, Rs 7.30, and Rs 8.10 respectively.

However, the fixed charges of those having a 2 KW connection have been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 125; Rs 140 as opposed to Rs 35 for 2KW – 5 KW connections; Rs 175 for 5 KW – 15 KW connections; Rs 200 for 15 KW – 25 KW connections.

The last tariff order was announced in August, 2017, following a delay.

Power tariff has been a point of contention between the AAP-led Delhi government and the power distribution companies (discoms). While the government is firmly opposed to any kind of tariff revision, discoms have been calling for a hike, citing “mounting losses”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Power Minister Satyendar Jain emphasised that there will be no power tariff hike in Delhi in the forseeable future. In fact, Jain has claimed that tariffs can be brought down instead.

