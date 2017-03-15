Delhi: Elections to three civic bodies on April 22

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday declared that elections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi will be conducted on April 22. The tenure of the current House in the three civic bodies — North, South and East MCD — ends on April 31. The election will be officially notified on March 27 and the SEC will start accepting nominations the same day. Filing of nominations will continue till April 3 and post scrutiny of papers on April 5, over 1.32 crore voters will elect their representatives in the 272 wards of the national capital. The counting of votes will take place on April 25.

For the first time, NOTA will be available in civic polls and the commission will send photo voter slips to all voters. “The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced and all eight political parties in the fray have been made aware of it,” State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava said. Expenditure per candidate has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.75 lakh. The number of polling booths has also been raised from 11,542 to 13,234.

“Candidates have been urged to fill all details in their election affidavit. Sometimes they leave information such as criminal record blank,” Srivastava said. Srivastava added that 72 returning officers have been appointed, 68 for the 68 Assembly seats and one extra wherever the number of wards is greater than five. Eleven State District Commissioners will serve as district election officers for the SEC.

