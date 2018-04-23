Delhi: Elderly woman foils bid to kidnap niece

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC at Mangolpuri police station (Representational Image) The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC at Mangolpuri police station (Representational Image)

An elderly woman’s alertness led to the arrest of a man who had allegedly kidnapped her one-year-old niece in outer

Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Saturday evening. Police said the accused, identified as Yashpal, was in an inebriated condition.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her home in Mangolpuri’s S-Block. “Yashpal, who works with a gas agency, came and started playing with the girl. He then picked up the girl and started walking away. The girl’s aunt, Meena, who lives nearby, saw him pick her up,” a police officer said.

Suspecting something was amiss, Meena gave chase for a few meters and raised an alarm. On hearing Meena’s cry for help, passersby caught hold of the accused. He told them that he was a tenant — a claim refuted by the girl’s parents,” the officer said.

Residents then made a PCR call and handed him over to police. Police took Yashpal for a medical examination, and later booked him under relevant sections of the IPC at Mangolpuri police station. “Yashpal is being questioned, and police are trying to ascertain if he was involved in any case of child abuse and kidnapping earlier,” the officer said.

