Delhi: Elderly couple charred to death as house catches fire

An elderly couple was charred to death while one of their tenants was injured after a fire broke out at their residence in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on wee hours of Friday. Police said the couple’s son, who is reportedly mentally unfit, is missing since the incident took place. DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the bodies of the deceased, identified as Chedi Lal (70) and his wife Laxmi (62), were recovered from their house.

According to an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 3.30 am from Sudarshan Park and three fire tenders were pressed into service. They took half an hour to douse the fire. Police said the couple was staying with their 40-year-old son in a one-room set in the ground floor of the house. Three other youths lived as their tenants in the other part of the house. “Two of these youths managed to come out when the fire broke. However, Vijay, one of the tenants, was trapped in his room. He was later brought out with the help of other neighbours but was critically injured,” said the police officer.

“Eyewitnesses told us that they saw the couple’s son, who is stated to be mentally unfit, running out of the house. He has still not come back…we are searching for him,” said the officer.

Chedi Lal ran a ‘chat’ stall in the same area while Laxmi was a housewife. The couple’s other two sons who live in Uttam Nagar and a daughter who lives in Najafgarh have been informed, the police added.

Police said, the injured tenant, Vijay, also runs a stall, while his two other roommates are waiters in a restaurant.

