Delhi: Eight-month-old sexually assaulted in Shakurpur Basti, relative held

AN EIGHT-MONTH-OLD girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 28-year-old relative in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur Basti, police said Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday when the girl was left unattended by her parents. The girl, whose mother rushed her to Kalawati Saran Hospital after she found her bleeding from her private parts, is undergoing treatment, police said.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Subhash Place police station and the accused has been taken into custody.

According to police, the girl’s mother works as a domestic help and the father is a labourer. Their extended family lives in the same building as them.

At the time of the incident, police said, the parents were out for work. The accused allegedly took the girl to another part of the building and assaulted her, police said.

“On returning home, the mother found the baby unconscious and bleeding from her private parts. She informed her husband and rushed the child to the hospital. The hospital informed police,” said a police officer.

