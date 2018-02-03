Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia calls for action over poor results

Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Worried that pass percentage in the upcoming Class X board examinations will dip, Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Education Director Friday, asking her to initiate action against teachers on a case-to-case basis where pass percentage was “abysmally low.”

Sisodia’s directions come after the poor performance of government school students in the pre-board exams, with only 31.5 per cent of the 1,34,200 students appearing for the exams managing to pass.

Class X boards were done away with under the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) scheme in 2011 to reduce stress on students. They have been reintroduced this year.

Sisodia reviewed the performance of students and asked the deputy directors of education to prepare a list of the 10 worst-performing schools in each zone, as well as an action plan to ensure that performance in board examinations is better.

Of the 12 education zones in the city, the pass percentage was the worst in south zone — only 26.2% of students managed to pass. This was followed by the southeast zone, where only 28.4% of students passed. The highest pass percentage, 41.3%, was recorded in Southwest (A) zone.

In his letter to the director, Sisodia said, “There cannot be any justifiable reason for schools being unable to support the learning of its students to the extent that not even 10% of children are able to secure the minimum passing mark in each subject. It is the poor performance of these schools that are likely to pull down the overall performance of DoE schools in board exams of 2018.”

The performance of students in mid-term exams was also taken into account. The results in these exams were worse, with only 21.5 per cent students passing. Even in the mid-term exams, the south zone was the worst performer with only 16.5% of the 1,430 students who appeared, passing.

The question papers for both examinations were prepared by the Delhi government’s examination branch and were modeled on the papers set by CBSE in the previous years.

