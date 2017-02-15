Delhi: EDMC, govt spar over mohalla clinic

A clinic in Hari Nagar, one of the 22 inaugurated by the government. (File/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A clinic in Hari Nagar, one of the 22 inaugurated by the government. (File/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Tuesday stopped construction of a mohalla clinic after it claimed that the government started building it without obtaining a no-objection-certificate from the body. The corporation has also urged SHO, Bhajanpura, to file an FIR, deeming the under construction wall of the clinic at Noorellahi dhalao, DTC depot, Yamuna Vihar, as “illegal”.

Assistant Commissioner, Shahdara North, M L Sharma, said in a letter that a proposal of the irrigation and flood control department to use the site for commissioning of an “Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic” is pending with the EDMC and “no decision has been communicated regarding the issue of NoC or transfer of dhalao to the Delhi government”.

Sharma said the site was recently cleaned and vacated “on the request of the OSD to minister of government of Delhi (Gopal Rai) and a function was held by some government officers, local residents and the minister” on February 11.

DC, Shahdara North, J L Gupta, told The Indian Express that on February 13, the sanitary inspector of the area noticed an encroachment at the dhalao and reported it to the department. “The chief sanitary inspector of the zone was sent and the construction was noticed,” he said.

The workers were asked to stop construction and police were informed to take necessary action and lodge an FIR against “persons responsible for encroachment and construction at the site”.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said, “Obstacles are being created in the construction of Mohalla Clinics but clinics will be built despite this.”