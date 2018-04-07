Delhi: East civic body moves NGT over Ghazipur landfill

Outside Ghazipur landfill (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Outside Ghazipur landfill (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has moved the National Green Tribunal for an alternative site to the Ghazipur landfill, where several persons died last year after a section of the garbage heap had collapsed.

In its plea, the EDMC sought directions to the DDA to hand over a 130-acre plot in Sonia Vihar and a 50-acre land in Ghonda Gujran for solid waste management, on a priority basis. While the proposal to acquire the Sonia Vihar plot had been opposed by residents, environmentalists had opposed a landfill being constructed at the latter as it is close to the Yamuna.

A bench headed by acting chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim directed DDA to file its reply before the next date of hearing on April 23. Advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for EDMC, said the two plots were approved and appraised by the CPCB, and should be handed over to the civic body.

