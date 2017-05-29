E-rickshaw driver killing: Venkaiah Naidu visits family, gives Rs 50k cheque

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu reaches deceased e-rickshaw driver’s residence in Delhi (ANI Photo) Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu reaches deceased e-rickshaw driver’s residence in Delhi (ANI Photo)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday visited the family of the deceased e-rickshaw driver who was beaten to death in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Saturday after he stopped two people from urinating in public. The Urban Development Minister also gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family of the driver as compensation, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the minister expressed grief over the whole incident and tweeted, “Sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat.” He has also spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asked him to take “strongest action possible” against the culprits.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu gives a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family of deceased e-rickshaw driver, who was beaten to death in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/U465dhHgq4 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

The two men were urinating outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station when the deceased Ravindra Kumar asked them to use the Sulabh Shauchalaya that was barely few metres away from the spot. According to police, the men took offence at Kumar’s objection and threatened to teach him a lesson. Later, they returned to the area after seven hours along with 20 other men and beat him up following which he died.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said no arrests have been made so far and that investigation is underway. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are Delhi University students, but we are yet to determine which college they study in. Prima facie, the driver died of internal injuries,” he said.

