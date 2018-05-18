Delhi weather LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorm likely in the evening, says IMD

As Delhiites woke up to a sunny Friday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that there is a possibility of cloudy conditions prevailing later in the day, leading to a thunderstorm in the evening or night. However, the day temperature will continue to remain above 40 degrees Celsius, as per an IMD official.
This warning from the MeT Department comes a day after a storm in the national capital region left one person dead and several injured.
Yesterday evening, gusty winds—at a speed of up to 71 km per hour–coupled with light rain hit the national capital, bringing respite to the people who had been otherwise suffering from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 26.1 degrees Celsius.
Highlights
The skymetweather report further said that after 48 hours, affecting weather systems would weaken, which would lead to change in the wind pattern from moist winds to hot and dry north-westerlies.
With two essential factors of heat and moisture both available in the atmosphere, pre-monsoon activities would continue to affect several parts of northwestern plains including Delhi-NCR for the next 48 hours, reports skymetweather.
Last 24 hours also saw mild dust storm affecting some parts of Delhi. Now also, the situation remains favourable for another short spell of dust storm or thundershowers on Friday., reports skymetweather.
IMD predicts thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab over the next two days. The agency has also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram.
"The sky was partly cloudy in the morning and it will become generally cloudy towards evening or night. Very light rain or thundershowers accompanied by squall is likely to occur," an IMD official told IANS.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country over the next three days. According to the agency’s alert on Thursday, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh would experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storms are also very likely in isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicted high-velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.
Welcome to the live blog. This warning from the IMD comes a day after a dust storm which hit the Delhi-NCR region in the early hours, killing one person and leaving 13 others injured. An 18-year-old from Gokal Puri area, identified as Sohail, was killed after one of the walls of his house collapsed on him, reported news agency PTI.