Delhi weather LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorm likely in the evening, says IMD

Delhi weather LIVE UPDATES: Yesterday evening, gusty winds—at a speed of up to 71 km per hour–coupled with light rain hit the national capital, bringing respite to the people who had been otherwise suffering from the scorching heat. (AP File Photo) Delhi weather LIVE UPDATES: Yesterday evening, gusty winds—at a speed of up to 71 km per hour–coupled with light rain hit the national capital, bringing respite to the people who had been otherwise suffering from the scorching heat. (AP File Photo)

As Delhiites woke up to a sunny Friday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that there is a possibility of cloudy conditions prevailing later in the day, leading to a thunderstorm in the evening or night. However, the day temperature will continue to remain above 40 degrees Celsius, as per an IMD official.

This warning from the MeT Department comes a day after a storm in the national capital region left one person dead and several injured.

Yesterday evening, gusty winds—at a speed of up to 71 km per hour–coupled with light rain hit the national capital, bringing respite to the people who had been otherwise suffering from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 26.1 degrees Celsius.