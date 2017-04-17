Delhi: Drunk man assaults cop at RML Hospital

Ruckus broke out at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on the intervening night of April 13 and 14 when a drunk man allegedly beat up a Delhi Police sub-inspector. Police said they have lodged a complaint and have started a probe. Sources said a video of the incident has gone viral, in which the man can be seen shouting at the policeman.

Police said the man, identified as Nishid Gupta (28), had gone to a five-star hotel in New Delhi area. Sources said the bar was closed when Gupta reached. But he insisted that he be served liquor and a scuffle broke out between him and the hotel staff.

Police said Gupta then made a PCR call and Connaught Place police station sub-inspector, Kudeep Yadav, reached the spot. “Gupta also called his parents. By the time the SI reached the hotel, Gupta was drunk and hurling abuses at everyone. He also abused Yadav. Somehow, the SI managed to take the man to RML Hospital for a medical examination,” a police officer said.

At the hospital, Gupta assaulted the SI. Another policeman recorded the incident on his phone. In the video, Gupta can be seen lying on the floor and shouting. He was lifted to his feet by his family members, who alleged that Yadav beat him up. Yadav can been seen showing the injury marks on his face and neck, police sources said.

The officer then informed his seniors about the incident and Gupta was restrained from assaulting Yadav. A case was registered at North Avenue police station, adding that they have already questioned Gupta and his family members.

