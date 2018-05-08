Delhi: Drugs worth Rs 10 crore seized

Officials said these drugs, which are abused as narcotics, were mostly in the form of tablets/capsules inside small packets. (Files/Representational) Officials said these drugs, which are abused as narcotics, were mostly in the form of tablets/capsules inside small packets. (Files/Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a significant quantity of prohibited drugs such as Alprazolam and Diazepam, worth Rs 10 crore, from the Foreign Post Office (FPO). Officials said these drugs, which are abused as narcotics, were mostly in the form of tablets/capsules inside small packets. “These controlled drugs, which were mis-declared as herbal/health products, were headed to numerous overseas buyers located in the US, UK, Canada and Australia,” an official said.

During operations last week, more than 3.5 lakh tablets with a street value of more than Rs 10 crore, were seized, officials said.

The Foreign Post Office is prone to smuggling of prohibited/restricted goods since it has relatively less documentation, and provides speedy clearance.

“Shipments through the FPO have been under close watch of the DRI in recent times, and the agency has seized similar export consignments of psychotropic substances in November 2016, wherein total seizure was of more than 17 lakh tablets. Eleven persons were arrested in a multi-location operation at Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana and Chandigarh,” the officials added.

DRI has also been successful in unearthing a smuggling network in the import section of the FPO, Delhi, and had seized steroids worth Rs 15 crore and 32 kg gold concealed in readymade garments in August 2017.

