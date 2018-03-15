Delhi driver runs over helper while reversing bus, victim’s phone helps cops crack case

“They dumped his body in an isolated forest area and escaped. They later washed the bus and cleaned the spot,” the officer said. “They dumped his body in an isolated forest area and escaped. They later washed the bus and cleaned the spot,” the officer said.

After running over his helper while reversing a bus, the driver and his employer conspired to dump the body in Dwarka’s Chhawla area and feign ignorance about the helper’s disappearance. But the helper’s phone and his call records — with the last call made to one of the accused — landed them in the police net.

DCP (Dwarka) Shibhesh Singh said, “Shravan Kumar Yadav’s family members had lodged a missing persons’ report. In the meantime, we found a dead body in an isolated area near Goyla Dairy. An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 201 (destruction of evidence), 279 (rash driving) and 34. We started an investigation, following which the bus driver, Vinod Kumar, and transporter, Virendra Jakhar, were arrested.”

According to police, they were initially probing the matter as a kidnapping case. While investigation was underway, they found Yadav’s body. “It had been eaten by animals and was beyond recognition. We identified him only after recovering his cell-phone and ID card. We put his phone on charge, and learnt that the last call he received, on March 5, was from Jakhar,” a senior police officer said.

Police then started questioning Jakhar and Kumar, who confessed that the incident took place on March 5 when the victim went to Burari with the bus driver for a marriage function.

“They came back at 1.30 am. As they were parking the vehicle, Kumar asked Yadav to guide him. However, as the bus was reversing, Yadav came under the wheels,” the officer added.

Kumar then informed Jakhar, who also reached the spot.

“They dumped his body in an isolated forest area and escaped. They later washed the bus and cleaned the spot,” the officer said, adding that the forensic team of the district was called in to lift evidence from the bus.

However, Yadav’s relative, Shatgurun Saran, alleged that Kumar and he had a fight over money.

“Yadav got Rs 500 from the groom’s family at the marriage function. Kumar demanded Rs 200 from him, following which a fight ensued,” he alleged.

