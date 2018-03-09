Delhi: DoE defers EWS nursery admissions by draw of lots

Citing that this has been done to comply with the Delhi HC order on EWS admissions, the DoE maintained that draw of lots will now take place on March 15. (archive) Citing that this has been done to comply with the Delhi HC order on EWS admissions, the DoE maintained that draw of lots will now take place on March 15. (archive)

A DAY after the Directorate of Education (DoE) deferred the computerised draw of lots for nursery admissions for the 25 per cent seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Category (EWS/DG) to March 8, the process was delayed further on Thursday.

Citing that this has been done to comply with the Delhi HC order on EWS admissions, the DoE maintained that draw of lots will now take place on March 15.

On February 21, 2018, the High Court had asked the DoE “to ensure that any unfilled seat under the EWS quota shall be filled from among the pending applications for the academic year 2017-18.

The High Court was hearing a petition on the unfilled seats for the academic year 2017-18, after almost 18,000 seats under the category remained vacant.

