Delhi: Doctors call off strike after AIIMS removes faculty member

Resident doctors at AIIMS, who were protesting the assault on one of their colleagues by a faculty member, Saturday called off their strike following several meetings with the administration. The move came after AIIMS decided to remove the faculty member, who has been accused of slapping a junior doctor during rounds.

In a statement, Resident Doctors’ Association chief Harjit Singh Bhati said the accused professor has “handed over command of the RPC chief” to another professor. The committee probing the allegations will conduct an independent inquiry into this, he added. Further, officials said no action will be taken against the agitating doctors.

In the midst of the strike, an 18-year-old’s organs, including the heart, were transplanted to several patients. The man had been brought to the trauma centre on Thursday, following an accident on Noida Expressway, trauma centre chief Rajesh Malhotra said. He had sustained head injuries, and tests confirmed he was brain dead, Malhotra said. Subsequently, his father, who works at Nagaland House, consented to donating his son’s organs.

The transplant process began at 6 pm on Friday. The heart was transplanted to a cardiac patient; the kidneys to two patients waiting for renal transplants; and the liver to a patient in another hospital. Both corneas have been retrieved for a corneal transplant as well.

