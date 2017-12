Eenam Gambhir at the UNGA. (Screen grab/file) Eenam Gambhir at the UNGA. (Screen grab/file)

Two men on a bike snatched away the phone of Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, on Saturday evening in Delhi. The diplomat, who is in Delhi for a vacation was reportedly out for a walk at a park in Rohini when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the men had stopped Gambhir on the pretext of asking directions to a temple. When she raised her hand to point the direction, the duo snatched the phone and sped away. The reports also suggest that the mobile, an iPhone 7 plus, has a US registered SIM card and also contains crucial official documents. In a statement to the police, Eenam said she could not note down the registration number of the bike because it was dark. A case has been registered against the accused. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

The 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer had created a storm when she slammed Islamabad at the UN General Assembly in September. Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s claim that Pakistan “had been a victim of externally sponsored terrorism,” Eenam said, “Pakistan is now ‘terroristan’.”

Sharpening her attack, Eenam had said, “What my country and our other neighbours are facing today is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring terrorism, the consequences of which have spread well beyond our region.” Calling the contents of Sharif’s speech “hypocritical sermons”, Gambhir added, “…it (Pakistan) practices terrorism on its own people. It extends support to extremist groups, it suppresses minorities and women and denies basic human rights including through draconian laws. As a democracy, India is firmly resolved to protect all our citizens from all acts of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. We cannot and will not allow terrorism to prevail.”

