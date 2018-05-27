Delhi Development Authority seeks suggestions for Master Plan

The Master Plan, once amended, will give relief to several traders as their shops would be desealed. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The Master Plan, once amended, will give relief to several traders as their shops would be desealed. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Development Authority has invited suggestions for the proposed amendment to the Delhi Master Plan-2021, in which several provisions related to parking have been laid down.

The decision was taken as the Supreme Court directed the Centre to give a 15-day window for inviting suggestions and objections in amending the plan.

The Master Plan, once amended, will give relief to several traders as their shops would be desealed.

In case there is no shopping centre in the vicinity, the local body may declare such areas as pedestrian shopping centres. The land owning agency has proposed that local shopping centres in areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Kamla Nagar be redeveloped with enhanced Floor Area Ratio if the need arises.

