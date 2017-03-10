Delhi: Despite promises, city water situation still worse, say MLAs

Kapil Mishra (File Photo) Kapil Mishra (File Photo)

A day after Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra boasted about Delhi government’s plan to provide round the clock water supply, AAP MLAs on Wednesday raised questions over the department’s efficiency during Mishra’s absence in the House.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti briefed the House about the troubles that residents in his constituency are facing due to water shortage. “People have to remain awake at night and sometime till 2 in the morning to get water, and that too only once a day. It’s not even summer and water situation is already haunting people. I would request DJB to supply water between 5 am and 8 am,” he said.

Bharti added that CM Arvind Kejriwal talked of improving the water situation, while it has “gone from bad to worse”. Bharti wasn’t the only one complaining. Former minister Asim Ahmed told the House that “walled city is the worst hit area, and despite repeated complaints to CM, water minister and CEO, there is no effort to provide water to residents.”

BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan too voiced his concerns about water supply in the schools. Former minister WCD, Sandeep Kumar, accused his own government SDMs of harassing residents with demolition. He also alleged that Valmiki temples are being targeted for demolition.