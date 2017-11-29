Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slams I-T notice to AAP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A day after the AAP got an assessment order from the I-T department, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the party receives donations only from the ‘aam aadmi’ and that the I-T order questioning its funding was political vendetta. He said the charges against AAP and its funding are “baseless” and that the party will demolish all claims by the I-T department.

Read | AAP slapped with Rs 30-crore I-T notice, Arvind Kejriwal sees vendetta

Former AAP member, Yogendra Yadav, meanwhile, tweeted: “Of course it’s vendetta. But a party that took on the entire political system should have known better.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App