Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says L-G stalling Waqf Board constitution

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that L-G Anil Baijal was “needlessly stalling” the constitution of the Delhi Waqf Board. The body was dissolved late last year over charges of irregularities.

Sisodia said Baijal was using a Delhi High Court order as an excuse to not form the seven-member board.

Sisodia said former L-G Najeeb Jung as well as Baijal were showing “undue interest” in the affairs of the Waqf Board, which looks after the Waqf properties in the capital. He also said the Imams were not being paid because the board had not been constituted.

The Waqf Board has four elected and three nominated members. According to Sisodia, Baijal had cleared the names of the three elected and three nominated members.

“However, the High Court has ordered that the post of one member, who is to be a representative of Muslim Bar Council of Delhi, shall not be filled till further directions. But nowhere did the High Court say that the formation of the board has to be brought to a halt. The L-G is using that as an excuse to delay the process. Why it is being done is beyond our understanding,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

The office of the L-G did not respond to the allegations.

In October 2016, Jung had dissolved the board constituted by the AAP government and referred the alleged irregularities to the CBI.

