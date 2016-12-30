Delhi: Dense fog affects rail and air services

Thirteen international and fourteen domestic flights arriving and departing from Delhi delayed due to the dense fog on Friday. (ANI photo) Thirteen international and fourteen domestic flights arriving and departing from Delhi delayed due to the dense fog on Friday. (ANI photo)

At least 54 trains arriving in Delhi area were delayed and 12 got rescheduled as dense fog continued to engulf northern India due to fall in temperatures on Friday. Train services were affected due to some other operational reasons as well, news agency ANI reported.

Flight services were also affected and as many as 13 international and 14 domestic flights arriving and departing from Delhi were delayed due to low visibility on the runway. The foggy weather led to the cancellation of two flights on Friday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while minimum settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

