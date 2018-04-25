Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Delhi: Denied money for drugs, man kills sister, held

DCP (West) Vijay Singh said a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Latinder, under sections 302 and 324 of the IPC.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2018 2:43:04 am
A 33-year-old man stabbed his sister to death at their Vikaspuri home after she refused to give him money to buy drugs. Police said the woman, Ashwini (59), was attacked in front of their 84-year-old mother, who was also injured in the incident.

Hearing his mother’s cries for help, the woman’s younger son, Dileep, came to their rescue but was also stabbed by the accused in the chest. DCP (West) Vijay Singh said a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Latinder, under sections 302 and 324 of the IPC.

The injured have been taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri. Ashwini’s body was taken for a post-mortem.

