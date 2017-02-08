Delhi: Defecating in the open earned this boy a broken arm

At 5 am on a cold January morning, Bhola (17) and his friend were thrashed mercilessly, by two men armed with sticks, for defecating in the open. While the incident took place on January 23, it took Bhola’s family nearly 12 days to get an FIR registered after making several rounds of Adarsh Nagar Police Station. A fortnight later, the family says they still don’t know why the boy was thrashed.

Among the two boys, only Bhola registered a complaint. “Even if he was defecating, they should have scolded him, but they beat him mercilessly. His hand is fractured, both legs are swollen and there are marks on his back,” said Bhola’s mother, Ganga. She said her son, who worked as a conductor with a dumper collecting debris, earns Rs 6,000 a month and sustains the family. Bhola, she said, worked night-shifts and studied during the day time for his BA course in IGNOU.

Lying on a bed inside his home, Bhola said: “The condition of the toilet near my home is not very good and it is easy to relieve myself in the field. All these men had kept tonnes of sand in the field and they were very angry about the defecation. They also said that we had broken walls, which we did not…I kept crying in pain…”

The open field where the boys were beaten is deserted, and is used by local businessmen to keep sand used for construction. Finally, on February 4, police registered a case under IPC sections 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Additional DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said: “After the initial complaint, the boy was kept under observation and we waited for a complete medical update from doctors, after which we registered the case.”