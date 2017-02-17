Delhi: Dead rats found in mid-day meal, 9 kids hospitalised

Nine students of a government school in Deoli were hospitalised on Thursday after consuming mid-day meals in which dead rats were allegedly found. Education Minister Manish Sisodia said an FIR would be lodged against the mid-day meal supplier and they would be blacklisted.

Sisodia, along with Directorate of Education (DoE) Director Saumya Gupta, visited the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar on Thursday night to check on the students, and said they were doing alright. The agency — Jan Chetna Jagriti & Shaikshanik Vikas — supplies food to the school.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Thursday at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Deoli.

“There was aloo puri on the menu today. While the food was being served, two rats found their way into the sabzi given to some children from classes VI-VIII. Teachers found the rats and raised an alarm. Some of the students began to feel sick and were eventually taken to the hospital. We then informed police,” a teacher said.

A school management committee member said one rat was thrown away while the other was retained for inspection.

However, a senior DoE official said, “It is suspected that only one rat was found in the mid-day meal and we have sent it for testing. Four children have complained of vomiting, while others have stomach ache.”

Sources said the students would be kept overnight for supervision, and a showcause notice would be sent to the supplier.

“Once it’s confirmed that it was a rat, strict action will be taken,” said a DoE official.

Reacting to the incident, Sisodia, in series of tweets, said, “Such great negligence in matters relating to children will not be tolerated. From tomorrow, mid-day meals will be prepared in the presence of our officers.”

However, arguing that tweets were not enough, the All India Guest Teachers Association president, Praveen Tobaria, demanded Sisodia’s resignation.

“The minister did not even visit the school and he thinks tweets are enough. We will be protesting outside the school at 2 pm tomorrow,” he said.