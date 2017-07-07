Delhi: DCW, police rescue 27-year-old from GB Road

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with local police, Thursday rescued a 27-year-old woman from a brothel on GB Road and united her with her lover.

The man, whose tip-off helped in the rescue, was in touch with the woman for the last two years. She told him that she wanted to get out of the brothel and start life afresh with the man. The man then approached the DCW and, the commission, with the help of the local police, rescued the woman.

The couple will get married soon. The man has informed his family and everyone has agreed to their relationship.

“The woman said a few years ago, she came to India looking for a job because of her extremely poor financial condition back home. She ended up at GB Road,” said a statement from DCW.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also informed the police about the nexus of traffickers operating on GB Road.

“They take advantage of women in distress and push them into the hell of GB Road. This place should be closed down,” said Maliwal.

