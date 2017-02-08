Delhi: Damaged B R Ambedkar bust found on the ground, FIR lodged

The Ambedkar bust after it was restored. Manoj Kumar The Ambedkar bust after it was restored. Manoj Kumar

Santosh, a 40-year-old resident of Pataudi, was shocked on Tuesday morning when she went to Ambedkar Bhavan near Haily Mandi at 6 am to pay her respects to a bust of Dr B R Ambedkar, placed on a five-foot-high platform on its premises. “I go to a temple in the area every morning and also to the Bhavan to pay my respects to Dr Ambedkar. I was shocked to see the statue on the ground this morning,” said Santosh.

She rushed home and told her husband, Ram Singh, who informed Ramkishan Rewariya, the president of Dr B R Ambedkar Sewa Samiti, which runs Ambedkar Bhavan.

“The right ear of the bust was broken and glasses were damaged,” said Rewariya, who informed police.

All through Tuesday, the spot was visited by police personnel and district administration officials, including Tanya Singh, ACP (Pataudi), and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Yadav.

Yadav assured residents of the area that a new statue would be placed on the platform within two days and the culprits would be caught. Assistant Sub-Inspector at Pataudi police station, Pawan, who is the investigating officer of the case, said, “We have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the SC/ST Act and are investigating the matter further.”

Rewariya said the bust had been there for close to 10 years. “Over the last few days, some construction was going on at the Bhavan and because of this, there were no guards on the premises at night, when the incident took place,” he said. “We have requested the SDM and police to investigate the matter. We do not intend to resort to any sort of protest or violence. We want to give them a fair chance to resolve the matter,” he added.