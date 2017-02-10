Delhi: Curious to see how gun works, boy ‘shoots self’

18-year-old Sameer 18-year-old Sameer

Delhi Police are investigating a case where an 18-year-old student was shot in the abdomen in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad area on January 29. While police said it is not yet clear who shot him or how it happened, his family claimed he “accidentally” shot himself with a country-made pistol. Police said the gun is yet to be recovered. According to police, a case under the Arms Act and IPC Section 337 was filed at Jaffrabad police station as the boy, Sameer, claimed he did not know how he was shot. Police said he told them he felt a sharp pain after something pierced his body. His family had rushed him to LNJP Hospital after they found him unconscious. There were no eyewitnesses to the incident as well.

Days after the incident, family members claimed Sameer had told them he found the gun by the roadside and brought it home. Curious to see how it works, he was examining the gun when he accidentally shot himself. Sameer’s mother told The Indian Express: “He came home that night and went to the bathroom on the top floor. After a while, we heard a loud noise. We rushed upstairs and found him lying in a pool of blood…”

Police said the boy did not tell his family what had happened. “We did not know about the gun as the boy and his family members hid the facts from us. A team went to the hospital twice, but they could not get a proper statement from him. The boy doesn’t have any criminal antecedents,” additional DCP (northeast) Devender Arya said.

A senior official at LNJP Hospital said the boy has been kept under observation. Sameer is pursuing his diploma in Radio Imaging Technology.