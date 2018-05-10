Delhi: Crushed between two buses, biker dead

The second bus failed to apply the brakes in time and hit the rear end of the first bus, crushing the victim. (Representational) The second bus failed to apply the brakes in time and hit the rear end of the first bus, crushing the victim. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man on a scooter died in a road accident at South Extension after he was caught between two private buses. Police said that both private buses were being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

DCP (South) Romil Baaniya said, “Manoj Kumar, who works as a courier in a private company, was declared brought dead by doctors at a local hospital. An 18-year-old student, Shashank, sustained a fracture on his leg.”

Police said the two drivers were plying buses for Sharada University, Noida and Al-Falah University, Gurgaon. “The two had been hired on a contract basis by the universities. We will also contact them (the universities) for information on the accused,” said a police officer.

Ajit Kumar, joint registrar at Sharda University, said the bus was hired through a contractor. “We are issuing a showcause to the contractor and during renewal of his contract, these things will be kept under consideration,” said Kumar. Police said both drivers have been arrested.

According to police, the accident took place near a jewellery showroom at South Extension. The victim was driving a Honda Activa scooter and riding between the two buses. The bus driver, who was ahead, applied the brakes and the motorist collided with the back of the bus. The second bus failed to apply the brakes in time and hit the rear end of the first bus, crushing the victim. Police said the victim was wearing a helmet.

