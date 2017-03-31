Delhi: Crowd throngs city showrooms to buy BS-III bikes in bulk

A lot of people had to return empty-handed as stocks exhausted by afternoon. Oinam Anand A lot of people had to return empty-handed as stocks exhausted by afternoon. Oinam Anand

AT THE showroom of a Honda dealer off Lajpat Nagar Metro station, salesmen stand and answer queries of a crowd of customers — “BS-III waale bikes hain?” Even before the clock strikes 1pm, the answer is, “No, they are all over”. With a day to go for BS-III vehicle counters to close, two-wheeler manufacturers have been clearing unsold stocks by giving huge discounts. Customers, too, have been rushing to buy vehicles in bulk. Four-wheeler manufacturers and dealers, however, said they had switched to BS IV almost two years ago.

Maintaining that “the health of the people is far, far more important than the commercial interests of manufacturers”, the Supreme Court Wednesday banned on sale of BS-III compliant vehicles in India April 1 onwards, rejecting an appeal by auto makers to let them clear the existing stock of 8.24 lakh vehicles. The court clarified that while sales were to close April 1 onwards, vehicles sold till a day before will be registered by authorities. Customers kept walking in to inquire about discounts after the news of BS-III bikes going for almost half their original prices spread through word of mouth and mobile phone messages, offers over the phone to those calling in for inquiries and calls from dealers and manufacturers to old customers.

Manish Sharma, who runs a travel company in south Delhi, bought seven vehicles, wiping out the last of the shop’s BS-III stock. “My nephew called me at 11 am telling me to go to a nearby showroom. Honda has been giving Rs 20,000 worth in discounts on their Navi and Yuva models, which originally are for around Rs 40,000. I rushed to the store. I needed eight but they are selling me their last seven,” Sharma said. Customers like Devinder Singh and his neighbour Mohammad Ali from Jungpura, two of the many customers who came in after Sharma, lingered around for several minutes asking salesmen for BS III two wheelers without much luck.

“They are lying. They will sell the two wheelers to their own people or sell them for higher prices later,” Singh said bitterly, while Ali began moving towards the door. “The discounts were opened at 11 am and by 1 pm everything is over. How can this be?” Singh said. Arun Sharma, the general manager at the store, said, “We sold some two-wheelers at a discount of Rs 5000. Today, Honda increased the discounts to Rs 20,000 on scooters, Navis and motorcycles today. We sent out text messages on mobile phones to customers. We have sold over 30 two-wheelers in the last two days while we used to sell 5 a month in these models.”

The companies holding unsold BS-III vehicles include Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Mahindra, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and the stock, earlier this week stood at 96,724 commercial vehicles, 6,71,308 two-wheelers, 40,048 three-wheelers and 16,198 cars. The phone did not stop ringing for Narayan, store manager at Utkarsh Automobiles, a multi-brand two-wheeler store in New Ashok Nagar since he opened the shop. By 2pm, bikes of Honda and Hero were booked.

At the Bajaj showroom in Jhandewalan, discounts were lesser at Rs 5000 on two wheelers supplemented with a free one-year insurance. Yamaha showrooms in Swarup Nagar were offering a 5 per cent discount on vehicles selling them at no profit-no loss prices. Dealers at New Ashok Nagar were offering a Rs 25,000 discount on high-end models like CBZ.

According to submissions by manufacturers in court, the automotive industry and dealers will suffer a loss of around Rs 12,000 crore if the stock is left unsold. The court, rejecting the Centre and manufacturers plea further said, “The manufacturers were fully aware that eventually from 1 April, 2017 they would be required to manufacture only BS-IV compliant vehicles but for reasons that are not clear, they chose to sit back and declined to take sufficient pro-active steps.”

