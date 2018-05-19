Delhi: Crossing the road to reach school, 12-year-old girl run over

Twelve-year-old Ishrat dies on the spot. (File) Twelve-year-old Ishrat dies on the spot. (File)

Twelve-year-old Ishrat got up early morning and left home along with her brother Nishad (14) at 6.40 am, their destination a school 3 km away in Tikona Park. They crossed one half of the main road and reached the divider, waiting for traffic to ease so they could reach the other side and hail an autorickshaw. Just then, a loaded dumper truck came barreling towards the two. Ishrat died almost immediately, one of her black buckled shoes still lying at the road where the accident took place. Nishad was taken to Apollo Hospital by a passerby, with local residents saying his leg might have to be amputated. Umable to afford treatment, the family has now knocked on the doors of local area MLA Amanatullah Khan, who has written a letter to the hospital to accommodate them under the EWS category.

Seeing her son severely injured, the mother, Tabassum, fainted at the hospital, and had to be revived by doctors. Unaware that her daughter is no more, she kept on repeating: “Meri beti mujhe laa do, mein itni mehnat karti hoon uske liye.” Since the father, Mohammad Ishaq, is at his village in Begusarai, Bihar, Ishrat’s body is still at the AIIMS mortuary. The family said Ishaq, a tailor, had boarded the 3 pm train to Delhi on Friday. Residents said the accident has comes as a rude shock, as children often cross the road unescorted to go to school or shop for groceries. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused, Pushpendar (28), has been arrested. He was taking building materials to Noida.

Safiq, who was Ishrat and Nishad’s classmate, said, “We used to go to school together. I had taken a holiday because it is the first Friday of Ramzan.” With no schools nearby, children in the colony, located behind Kalindi Kunj Metro depot, either go to Tikona Park or Jasola Vihar to study. With the government running the Buniyaad Mission to improve learning levels, many children are attending schools during summer vacations. Residents say most children cross the road this way because the foot overbridge and the traffic signal are a considerably distance away.

