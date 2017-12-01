Delhi crime watch: City tops in NCRB data 2017; here’s a list of five incidents this week

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released its latest data wherein Delhi and Uttar Pradesh clinched the infamous distinction of recording the maximum number of murders and rape cases, respectively.

At 182.1 , the national capital recorded the highest crime rate as compared to the national average of 77.2. While UP reported 4,889 murder cases, the national capital reported nearly 40 per cent of rape cases registered among 19 major cities. Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women, followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with a population of above two million.

The national capital also reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction – 5,453 cases (48.3 per cent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent) and Bengaluru 879 cases (7.8 per cent) during 2016. The city reported the highest number of murders – 479 out of 2,194 cases (21.8 per cent) followed by Bengaluru 10.4 per cent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 per cent (195 cases).

Here’s a look at some of the crime incidents that took place from November 26 to December 1 in the national capital:

Stepfather kills 2-year-old after sexually assaulting her

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter. The incident took place when the infant was at home with the accused and her older sister. Her mother had gone to visit a neighbour, police said. The mother had been living with the accused after her husband died earlier this year. READ MORE

19-yr-old says set on fire by three who teased girl

A 19-year-old boy sustained severe burns after “three bike-borne men” allegedly doused him with a flammable substance and set him on fire in Bawana last Thursday. According to the victim, he and a minor girl were walking in Sultanpur Dabas when the men tried to pull the girl’s shawl. The men left after he objected, but returned later and set him on fire, he alleged. READ MORE

However, the police later said the man had himself set on fire to win over the girl. ALSO READ | Man set himself on fire to win over woman, blamed three molesters: Police

Man held after brothers film him selling cigarettes to kids central Delhi’s Patel Nagar

A 40-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly selling cigarettes to minors and teenagers in Patel Nagar. The arrest was made after two brothers, on the advice of their father, made a video of the man selling tobacco products to minors, and submitted the recording to police. READ MORE

Woman slaps Air India employee, she slaps back

A woman, whose husband is a senior bureaucrat in the Haryana government, allegedly slapped an Air India employee who, in turn, slapped her back at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The argument started after the passenger apparently arrived late and was not allowed to board the flight. The woman and the duty managed eventually entered into a heated argument, during which the passenger allegedly slapped her — and she slapped her back. READ MORE

Civil defence volunteer stabbed to death in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur, three arrested

A 23-year-old civil defence volunteer was allegedly stabbed by three persons in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur on Saturday. All the three accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Doctors said one of the stab wounds punctured his heart, leading to his death. As per the police, the incident took place at a JJ cluster in Lal Bagh. After being alerted through a PCR call, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to Bara Hindurao Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. READ MORE

